Al-Sudani congratulates Bin Salman on hosting Expo 2030

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani sent a congratulatory message to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following his country's victory in securing the hosting rights for the "Expo 2030".

According to a statement released by his office, Al-Sudani conveyed his congratulations to Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the government and people of Saudi Arabia on winning the bid to host the "Expo 2030"., and wished them success in organizing the exhibition.

Saudi Arabia won the bid to host the "Expo 2030" in Riyadh, triumphing over Italian Rome and Korean Busan during the first round of voting held near the French capital, Paris.