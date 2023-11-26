Al-Sudani confirms to ICC Prosecutor Iraq's commitment to combatting terrorism

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani urged the International Criminal Court to aid Iraq in identifying and supporting the prosecution of terrorism supporters within the country.

This call coincided with the ICC's commitment to pursue and hold accountable members affiliated with terrorist organizations operating in Iraq.

The statement was made during the reception of the ICC's Chief Prosecutor, Karim Ahmad Khan, and his accompanying delegation.

Discussions during the meeting revolved around mechanisms for collaboration between the Iraqi government and the ICC to hold accountable the individuals associated with ISIS terrorist gangs responsible for crimes committed in Iraq.

Prime Minister al-Sudani emphasized the necessity of "supporting Iraq in prosecuting and holding accountable the terrorist elements that caused the loss of Iraqi lives and perpetrated heinous massacres against civilians."

He urged the ICC to assist Iraq in identifying the backers of terrorism within Iraq, be they countries or institutions, to prosecute them in Iraqi courts.

In response, Prosecutor Khan affirmed the ICC's commitment to "pursuing and holding accountable those linked to terrorist organizations in Iraq, seeking justice for the victims."