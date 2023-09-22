Al-Sudani confirms commitment to international agreements

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, while participating in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, declared Iraq's unwavering commitment to all international agreements and called upon neighboring countries to refrain from interference in its internal affairs.

In his address to the General Assembly, Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's historical role as a founding member of the United Nations, highlighting the nation's steadfast belief in the organization's fundamental principles. He stressed the importance of solidarity and humanitarian cooperation in maintaining global security and well-being.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani also reflected on Iraq's recent political developments, emphasizing the formation of the current government, which has the support of a broad political coalition representing all Iraqi factions and components. He underscored the government's comprehensive reform program, aimed at rectifying the course, restoring trust in the political system, and improving the standard of living for Iraqi citizens.

Key points from Prime Minister Al-Sudani's address include:

- Prioritizing critical issues in Iraq, such as employment opportunities, wide-ranging service improvements, poverty alleviation, raising living standards, combating corruption, and implementing comprehensive reforms in economic, administrative, financial, and banking sectors.

- Rapid progress in enhancing Iraq's investment environment, making it open to the global economy and fruitful partnerships.

- Iraq's continued significance as an oil-rich nation and a pivotal player in the global energy market, offering significant opportunities and vital projects.

- The launch of the ambitious "Development Road Project," a vital land route connecting essential economic regions in the region, fostering trade and economic exchange.

- Vigorous efforts to combat corruption, referring to it as the "pandemic of corruption," and the pursuit of individuals involved in corrupt practices.

- The importance of international cooperation in fighting corruption, including the recovery of embezzled funds, given the link between corruption and terrorism.

- The development of an independent and balanced foreign policy, designed to promote cooperation and understanding while fostering regional and international stability.

- Iraq's commitment to international law, respect for all UN resolutions, and its determination to build strong relations with all nations, especially its neighbors.

- Iraq's rejection of interference in its internal affairs under any pretext. Prime Minister Al-Sudani called for respecting Iraq's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

- Iraq's readiness to take appropriate measures in accordance with international laws and conventions to deter any violations against its sovereignty.

- An open invitation to neighboring countries to join hands in preserving the security, stability, economic progress, and prosperity of the region.