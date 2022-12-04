Al-Sudani confirms Iraq's participation in the Arab-Chinese Summit in Riyadh

Shafaq News/ Iraq will partake in the Arab-Chinese Summit slated to take place in the Saudi capital city, later this month, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-sudani confirmed on Sunday.

Prime Minister al-Sudani's remarks came during a meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Iraq, Cui Wei, in his bureau in Baghdad today.

According to a readout issued by his office, al-Sudani discussed with his guest the bilateral ties between their respective countries and economic, cultural, and energy cooperation prospects.

The prime minister asserted that his government attaches importance to "the principle of balance" in its formation policy, reiterating its willingness to expand its relation with China.

Al-Sudani confirmed that Iraq will participate in the Arab-Chinese Summit scheduled to take place on December 9th in Riyadh.

The Chinese diplomat conveyed the greetings of his country's leadership to the Iraqi government and expressed Beijing's willingness to sustain its partnership with Baghdad.