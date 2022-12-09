Al-Sudani concludes visit to Riyadh

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, concluded his visit to Riyadh on Friday, during which he participated in the Arab-Chinese summit.

A statement by Al-Sudani's office said that the latter stressed Iraq's keenness to maintain strong toes with the Arab countries and China, and said that the summit is an opportunity for economic integration in the region.

Al-Sudani said, according to the statement, "our steps in the next stage will focus on several areas that begin with the development of the economy and the provision of services, and I invite you today to economic openness to Iraq, as it represents a promising environment for investment, and possesses important human and material success ingredients. Secondly, not allowing Iraq to be a headquarters or a corridor for aggression against neighboring countries."

The Prime Minister also met with senior Arab and Chinese officials on the sidelines of the summit, and discussed with them bilateral relations and cooperation.