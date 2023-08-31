Al-Sudani chairs security meeting ahead of Arbaeen pilgrimage

Shafaq News / In a closed television broadcast from the headquarters of the Joint Operations Command, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, convened an extensive meeting on Thursday.

The meeting involved governors from Basra, Wasit, Babel, Najaf, and Karbala, as well as operation leaders and police chiefs from various provinces. The Deputy Commander of the Joint Operations and the Minister of Interior, who leads the Supreme Security Committee for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, also attended the gathering in Karbala. The meeting aimed to review the progress of security and service plans designed to ensure a secure environment for the upcoming Arbaeen pilgrimage, as reported by Al-Sudani's office in a statement.

During the meeting, Al-Sudani was apprised of the measures in place to secure the routes taken by pilgrims journeying on foot from across Iraq to Karbala. Additionally, the facilitations offered at border crossings and all initiatives contributing to a safe atmosphere for pilgrims and the procession of Imam Hussein, spanning the pilgrimage route, were discussed. The Prime Minister also delved into the service plans encompassing municipal, healthcare, transportation, and other sectors.

Monitoring screens displayed the deployment of security forces in various capacities within their respective areas of responsibility.

Al-Sudani took stock of their needs and the facilities extended to visitors arriving from outside Iraq. He commended the exceptional efforts exerted by security agencies to ensure the success and smooth flow of the million-strong pilgrimage.

The Prime Minister also expressed high regard for the endeavors of those working in service sectors, be they within ministries or provinces. Furthermore, he praised the level of cooperation exhibited by citizens and the Imam Hussein processions, as well as their adherence to guidelines and procedures for a triumphant Arbaeen commemoration.

Al-Sudani underscored the federal government's responsibility, along with local governments in provinces, to provide the logistical, security, and service requirements for the million-strong gathering of pilgrims, both domestic and international. He announced plans to continue holding meetings through the closed television circuit over the coming days, as well as convene a post-pilgrimage assessment session to evaluate accomplishments and future needs.

He elucidated that the services extended to pilgrims were the culmination of collaborative efforts by concerned entities and provinces that executed pivotal projects for these services. He highlighted the entrances of Karbala and other supplementary service projects, which streamlined the pilgrimage process and were the outcome of meticulous planning.

Continuing to build upon the directives and meticulously prepared plans, coupled with substantial efforts from all security and service formations, Prime Minister Al-Sudani issued a series of imperative instructions that warrant implementation.