Al-Sudani chairs periodic meeting of state Administration coalition

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani presided over the routine gathering of the State Administration Coalition, during which recent developments across Iraq were examined.

The meeting delved into the most prominent challenges that impede progress and explored avenues for their resolution, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office.

Furthermore, ongoing dialogues concerning the Oil and Gas Law were a focal point, particularly the outcomes of a technical meeting held last week. This meeting, attended by representatives from political factions, officials from the federal oil and natural resources ministries, as well as experts and legal professionals, emphasized the government's commitment to ongoing discussions to finalize the draft law. The aim is to subsequently present it to the Council of Representatives following cabinet approval.

The gathering also discussed government measures taken to stabilize the currency market, efforts to pursue major currency speculators responsible for market and national economic instability, and mechanisms for closing unofficial border crossings in accordance with valid political agreements. These endeavors are part of broader initiatives to enhance non-oil state revenues, addressing budgetary deficits.

The State Administration Coalition is a parliamentary alliance formed in Iraq on September 25, 2022, subsequent to the withdrawal of members of the Sadr bloc from the Iraqi Council of Representatives. The coalition comprises the Coordination Framework, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, al-Siyadah Alliance, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Azm Alliance, and Babylon Alliance.

From this coalition, the formation of the Iraqi government under the leadership of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani emanated.