Al-Sudani chairs meeting to discuss US dollar rate crisis

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, chaired a meeting on Thursday with senior security officials, to discuss preventing smuggling funds and tampering with the US dollar rate against the Iraqi Dinar.

The spokesman for the Prime Minister, Yahya Rasool, said in a statement that al-Sudani stressed the need to maintain a smooth work process in Iraqi banks to ensure a safe legal currency trade in the country, as well as prevent intruders from taking advantage of the situation.

It is worth noting that the previous measures taken by al-Sudani failed to stop the US dollar rate against the Iraqi Dinar from surging.