Al-Sudani chairs meeting to discuss Ernst & Young proposed plan

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, discussed the restructuring plan presented by Ernst & Young company for Rafidain Banks, emphasizing the need for the plan to be practical and not a reproduction of previous experiences.

The meeting was chaired by Al-Sudani included representatives from Ernst & Young, the Minister of Finance, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, and economic advisors to the Prime Minister, as stated in a press release.

During the meeting, the initial draft of the company's plan to organize and restructure Rafidain Bank was discussed. According to the statement, this aligns with the government's direction to reform the banking and financial sector. Several observations were recorded on the draft plan with the aim of modifying it before proceeding with its implementation.

Al-Sudani stressed the importance of the plan being practical and not a replication of past experiences, ensuring it achieves the intended goals. He expressed the government's readiness to provide all necessary facilitations for the successful implementation of the transformation and restructuring, a crucial part of the government's program for financial and banking reform.