Al-Sudani chairs inaugural session of High Youth Council

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani presided over the first session of the High Youth Council, during which a multitude of key initiatives were discussed.

At the commencement of the session, the Prime Minister conveyed, "Iraqi youth deserve unwavering support, as they epitomize dedication and sacrifice." He underscored the imperative that "this council must be dynamic and capable of delivering tangible benefits to the youth."

During the session, Prime Minister Al-Sudani issued several directives, chief among them being the rigorous follow-up on Cabinet Resolution No. 23465 of 2023 (International Youth Day) and the tracking of the implementation of its provisions, in addition to decisions emanating from the High Youth and Sports Council and the disclosure of implementation rates.

Furthermore, he stressed the precedence of executing all resolutions pertaining to the needs and requirements of the youth sector, considering the High Youth Council as an institutional framework for representing the interests and aspirations of Iraqi youth across all spectrums.

Al-Sudani emphasized that a dedicated evaluation would be conducted for all relevant government entities and their officials to assess their commitment to executing the High Youth Council's resolutions.

Members of the High Youth Council were also directed to put forward visionary ideas and concepts aimed at implementing new projects for the youth sector. These ideas are to be included in the council's meeting agenda for discussion and approval.

The session included deliberations on the agenda items and the adoption of resolutions, which will now be put into action.