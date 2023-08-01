Al-Sudani chairs 31st regular session of the Council of Ministers

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani presided over the 31st regular session of the Cabinet.

During the session, he expressed his condolences on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the genocide inflicted upon the Barzanis by the dictatorial regime.

Additionally, the Council commemorated the massacres committed by the terrorist groups of ISIS against the Yazidis, which will mark their ninth anniversary on the 3rd of August.

The session revolved around discussing the overall situation in the country and reviewing the progress of files related to all national issues in line with the priorities of the government program. Furthermore, the agenda included discussions on various topics and the issuance of relevant decisions and recommendations.

According to an official statement, the Council of Ministers has taken action to combat the issue by expediting the establishment of a seawater desalination plant in Basra Governorate. This vital project aligns with the provisions of Article (2) of the Federal Budget Law for 2023.

The Council of Ministers has decided:

1. Amending Cabinet Resolution No. 315 of 2021.

2. The Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works will hand over the project to the Governorate of Basra, including the economic and technical study conducted by the Austrian consulting company ILF. This handover aims to empower the Governorate to oversee and manage the implementation of the critical desalination plant project.

3. Basra Governorate undertakes the following:

• Coordinating with the Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works to establish a team of technicians for reviewing the study and prices with the consulting company.

• Obtaining the authority to negotiate with a consortium of companies to implement the project and establish an executive body for project oversight.

• Creating a sustainable mechanism for managing, operating, and maintaining the project post-completion, with quarterly progress reports submitted to the Prime Minister.

The statement added that in order to honor the sacrifices of the martyrs, the Council of Ministers has approved the recommendation of the National Housing Council. This initiative focuses on providing housing units to the families of the martyrs based on the following criteria; To support the families of martyrs, (victims of terrorism, personnel from the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Interior), the Council of Ministers has approved the loan cancellation of (51,092,843,393) dinars for housing units. This decision is in accordance with the provisions of Federal Financial Management Law No. (6) for the year 2019, as amended.

In support of artists, the Council of Ministers has approved the allocation of (5) billion dinars to the Artists' Retirement Fund through the Ministry of Finance. This financial provision aims to ensure a dignified life for artists, particularly those facing challenging circumstances, especially concerning their health. This decision is in line with the provisions of the Artists' Retirement Fund Law.

To adequately prepare for the upcoming academic year, the Council has approved the proposals put forth by the Prime Minister's Economic Adviser concerning the printing of textbooks for the academic year (2023-2024) exempt from the instructions for implementing government contracts, allowing for a significantly reduced period of (three days) between the referral and conclusion of the contract. This measure has been taken to expedite the printing process and guarantee the timely availability of textbooks before the commencement of the school year.

To boost the local product, the session witnessed the approval of the recommendation put forward by the specialized authority within the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, specifically the Department of Industrial Development and Organization. This decision aligns with the provisions of the amended Iraqi Products Protection Law (Law 11 of 2010) and is outlined as follows:

1. Imposing an additional customs fee of (60%) of the unit of measurement of the “carpet” product imported to Iraq from all countries and origins, with the customs item (57023230/ 57023210) for a period of four years, without reduction and monitoring of the local market during the period of customs duties application.

2. The Ministry of Finance / General Authority of Customs, will apply the additional customs fee for the product mentioned in paragraph (1) above, and notify the Ministry of Industry and Minerals / Industrial Development and Organization, periodic notification of the quantity of Iraq’s imports of the aforementioned product, and the value of the additional customs duties, which are levied on the imported product, the value of the imported product, and the exporting countries.

3. The Ministry of Industry and Minerals shall observe the following:

a. Assess the unjustified increase in imports compared to the past three years.

b. Confirm the company's capacity to meet market demand at fair prices.

c. Evaluate the significance of protecting the national economy.

4. Regulatory authorities analyze the impact of adding customs fees to the imported product.

5. The decision will take effect 120 days from its issuance.

In the reform sector, the Council of Ministers approved the cancellation of Cabinet Resolution (301 of 2013) which established three public companies under the Ministry of Oil: The Iraqi Oil Services Company, Crude Oil Transportation Pipelines Company, and Transportation Pipelines Company for Gas. The Federal Board of Supreme Audit will oversee the financing of these companies.

In line with the government's anti-corruption efforts, the fifth annual report of the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Council for 2022 was approved, based on Article (7/14) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Law (39 of 2015). The Office of Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism will continue to take necessary measures, coordinating with supervisory authorities to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

The regulation of additional working hours has been updated and approved through the amendment of Paragraph (First) of Cabinet Resolution (379 of 2009). The new duration for additional working hours will be set at (21) hours per week, aligning with the average stipulated in the State and Public Sector Employees’ Salaries Law (22 of 2008).

In the energy sector, the Energy Ministerial Council has approved the recommendation (No. 23064) for the year 2023. The approval pertains to the maintenance work for the units of the Rumaila gas station under the long-term service agreement LTSA with Siemens Energy. The service period spans from 2023 to 2027, with a total cost of (243,988,000) euros for a duration of 5 years, as specified in Cabinet Resolution (372 of 2011). The Ministry of Electricity is responsible for ensuring the integrity and accuracy of contractual procedures in accordance with the relevant laws, regulations, and instructions.

The Council has approved the following:

1. Granting a subsequent license to the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Razzaq Mohibis Al-Saadawi, to negotiate and sign a draft air transport agreement between the government of the Republic of Iraq and the government of the State of Qatar. The agreement was signed in Baghdad on June 15, 2023, in accordance with the provisions of the Treaty Law (35 of 2015).

2. A bill to ratify the transfer agreement between the government of the Republic of Iraq and the government of the State of Qatar. The bill will be referred to the Council of Representatives, following the provisions of the constitution.