Al-Sudani can replace any minister within three months, CF leader

Date: 2022-10-28T10:22:05+0000
Al-Sudani can replace any minister within three months, CF leader

Shafaq News/ A deputy of the Shiite Coordination Framework revealed an agreement between Prime Minister Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani and the political blocs regarding replacing the new ministers.

Lawmaker Uday Awad told Shafaq News Agency, "in the written agreement between the Prime Minister and the leaders of the political blocs; there is an item that allows Al-Sudani to replace any minister who fails to fulfill his duties within three months of forming the government."

Yesterday, Iraq's parliament voted for confidence to a new 21-minister Cabinet, breaking a yearlong political stalemate.

The Cabinet headed by al-Sudani is the first since 2005 that does not include seats for the Sadrist Movement.

