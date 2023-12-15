Al-Sudani calls for "strong" participation in the provincial councils elections

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called upon the Iraqi people to engage vigorously in the upcoming provincial council elections scheduled for Monday.

Addressing the nation, Al-Sudani expressed hope for robust participation, describing these elections as a crucial element within the democratic administrative system.

He emphasized that it had been a decade since the last provincial council elections held in 2013.

He highlighted that disrupting the provincial council elections was not in the interest of the people or the state, and clarified that these councils were a fundamental pillar in Iraq's democratic system based on decentralization, marking a significant phase in the country's administrative transition.

Key points from Al-Sudani's address included:

-Provincial councils are pivotal for local governments, serving as the secondary executive arm of the state after ministries.

-Encouraging the election of strong provincial councils to support executive functions.

-The government pledged and delivered on creating necessary security conditions for the elections.

-The government achieved tangible progress benefiting people's needs, independent of political intersections or regional biases.

-The government fulfilled its executive obligations regarding the electoral process, securing it logistically and ensuring non-participation as a political competitor.

-The executive duty at the helm of the federal government to accomplish achievements for the people outweighs any political competition.

-Elections are the primary tool for change and correction, and abstaining from them is an unjustifiable forfeiture, regardless of the reasons.

-The government will ensure election protection and will not tolerate any disruption attempts.

-Preventing Iraqis from exercising their voting rights is not permissible.

-Commending the Higher Electoral Commission for facilitating the electoral process.

-Commending the significant efforts of security forces in safeguarding the elections and voters during the security plan's implementation.

-Urging political entities, post-results, to swiftly form local governments devoid of political intersections.