Al-Sudani calls for maintenance of electricity production plants to address Iraq’s scorching summer

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani emphasized, on Sunday, the necessity of exerting efforts to carry out comprehensive maintenance in power generation stations, as well as increasing the overall energy production.

This came during Al-Sudani's chairing of a meeting dedicated to discussing the Ministry of Electricity's plan for the summer of 2024 and investment plans, with the presence of the Minister of Electricity, senior staff of the ministry, and several advisors to the Prime Minister.

The meeting reviewed the ministry's ongoing projects, highlighted obstacles and problems facing their implementation, and proposed solutions aimed at accelerating progress within approved timelines.

Al-Sudani directed that the targeted plan for the Electricity MAinistry be parallel to the fuel plan, whether imported or domestically produced, and also emphasized monitoring work at stations being executed through investment, as well as the number of stations to be commissioned during the summer of 2024.

The PM stressed the importance of "making efforts to conduct comprehensive maintenance in power generation stations, increasing total electricity production, and addressing bottlenecks in transmission and distribution operations to face the challenges of the coming summer and ensure stable supplies to residential areas, alleviating the burden on citizens."