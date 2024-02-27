Al-Sudani calls for establishment of joint forum for businessmen between Iraq and Armenia

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received the President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan and his accompanying delegation, who arrived in Baghdad today on an official visit.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s media office, Al-Sudani highlighted the significance of this visit, following a series of important meetings between officials of the two countries, expressing appreciation for the Armenian government's efforts in developing bilateral relations.

He pointed out the “investment opportunities and significant projects Armenian companies could contribute to, especially the Development Road and Al Faw Grand Port and related projects.”

Furthermore, Al-Sudani called for “the establishment of a joint business forum between the two countries, emphasizing the need to open an airline route, sign a memorandum to avoid double taxation, and facilitate the issuance of entry visas to encourage mutual tourism.” He affirmed “Iraq's aspiration to cooperate with Armenia in the fields of energy, information technology, and e-governance.”

PM Al-Sudani expressed Iraq's pride in its citizens of Armenian origin, who represent a significant addition to the diversity of Iraqi society through their contributions in various scientific, medical, social, and cultural fields.

He also appreciated “Armenia's stance in voting for a ceasefire in Gaza.”

On his part, President Khachaturyan expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome, indicating that “his visit aims to express a sincere desire to develop relations between the two countries.”

He confirmed that he arrived in Baghdad leading an official delegation, accompanied by a business delegation, “to explore available opportunities and expand the economic partnership between the two nations.”

The Armenian President highlighted several commonalities between the two countries, acknowledging that “Iraq was among the countries Armenians sought refuge in during the days of the genocide.”