Al-Sudani: by assassinating Soleimani and Al-Muhandis, the US did not respect bilateral agreements

Shafaq News/ On the anniversary of the assassination of the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, and the Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad S. al-Sudani, condemned the US operation, deeming it a "violation" of Iraq's sovereignty.

Speaking at the PMF official ceremony on this occasion, Al-Sudani said, "This act of the previous US administration is a flagrant violation of Iraqi territory and sovereignty…All international norms and laws condemn it…It is also dangerous and could have threatened security and stability in the whole region."

The Prime Minister pointed out that the United States did not "respect the bilateral agreements and friendship between the two countries" by targeting a "leader who had a prominent role in eliminating the dangerous terrorist attack on Iraq and the region."

He added that the new Iraqi government prioritizes building the foundations of "sovereignty."

"An independent Iraq that builds its relations based on common interests with the regional and international community, and prevents aggression against the country, its people and its guests."

"A strong Iraq is our message, an Iraq that can face challenges and crises, distances itself from regional and international conflicts, and plays a pivotal role in the convergence of views between brothers, neighbors, and friends." He concluded.

In January 2020, the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi PMF commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in a US air strike on their convoy in Baghdad airport.