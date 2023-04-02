Al-Sudani attends a meeting of the Coordination Framework on the budget, provincial election

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework, an umbrella for Iran-backed Shiite political forces, convened a high-level meeting in the presence of Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday.

"Held at the office of the chairperson of the Supreme Islamic Council, Humam al-Hammoudi, the meeting deliberated on preparations for provincial council election, the federal budget bill, and a spectrum of other issues," a well-informed told Shafaq News Agency.

Earlier on Sunday, the parliament presidium said the cabinet submitted the 2023 budget bill to the finance committee in anticipation of its inclusion in the legislature's agenda for an upcoming session.

Al-Sudani had previously expressed willingness to stand before the house of representatives to address queries and details pertaining to the budget bill.

The total budget for 2023, slated for approval in the parliament in the ensuing weeks, amounts to 197.828 trillion Iraqi dinars, comprising operational expenditures of 150.293 trillion dinars and investment expenditures of 47.555 trillion dinars.

This follows the cabinet's vote and subsequent submission to the house of representatives.

The budget stands at a fiscal deficit of 63.275 trillion dinars, while oil prices are estimated at $70 per barrel, based on exports of 3.5 million barrels per day, including 400,000 barrels.