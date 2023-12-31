Al-Sudani assures Iraqis for 2024: The year of achievements
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani pledged on Monday that the year 2024 would be a year of accomplishments for Iraqis.
Al-Sudani stated in a press release distributed by his media office, "I extend my warmest congratulations and prayers to our dear Iraqi people, invoking the Almighty to safeguard them in our beloved Iraq."
"We enter a new year carrying the aspirations of our people, fostering hope and determination. We renew our commitment to make this year brimful of progress, work, and contributions, affirming the government's dedication to its executive program and priorities, aspiring to serve, reform, and meet the needs and requirements that meet the aspirations of citizens across this cherished nation."
He continued, "Our new year will be, God willing, a year of achievements. It will be a year of turning plans into action, reaping the fruits of efforts, and meeting the aspirations of our citizens everywhere."