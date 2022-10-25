Report

Al-Sudani asks Parliament to convene and vote on the new cabinet

Shafaq News / A reliable political source revealed on Tuesday that the Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Shia al-Sudani had filed an official request for the Parliament Presidium to hold a voting session on the new cabinet, on October 27.

The leaders of the Coordination Framework (CF) have convened a meeting at Haidar Al-Abadi's residence to agree on a final lineup of Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet, a source from inside the Shiite forces consortium said earlier today.

"The meeting is crucial to agree on a distribution of the ministerial portfolios entitled to the Shiite component," the source who preferred to remain anonymous told Shafaq News Agency.

"Of course, the potential candidates are deliberated with the prime minister-designate," the source added.

