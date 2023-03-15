Al-Sudani arrives in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al- Sudani, arrived in al-Sulaymaniyah on Wednesday as part of his visit to the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

According to a statement issued today by his office, al-Sudani was received upon arrival by the President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Talabani, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Qubad Talabani, and several officials in the governorate.

The statement added that al-Sudani will meet with officials in the governorate and a number of political party leaders during his visit. He will also deliver a speech at the seventh al-Sulaymaniyah Forum, addressing the most important current and future challenges facing Iraq and the region.