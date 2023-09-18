Al-Sudani arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani arrived in New York on Monday to participate in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's media office, "Al-Sudani arrived in New York to participate in the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly in its 78th session."

Al-Sudani departed from the capital, Baghdad, on Sunday evening, heading to New York to attend the UN General Assembly sessions.

The Iraqi delegation, led by Prime Minister Al-Sudani and including Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, will participate in the UN General Assembly meetings. They are set to engage with numerous world leaders during their visit, according to the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf.

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in New York last Friday to prepare for the Prime Minister's visit and participation in the UN General Assembly meetings.