Al-Sudani arrives in Karbala, inaugurates strategic oil plant

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani inaugurated the strategic Karbala oil refinery during his visit to the governorate on Saturday, an official statement by his bureau said.

Upon his arrival, the premier was welcomed by the governor of Karbala, Nasif Jassim al-Khattabi, and the Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister, Hayan Abdul-Ghani.

Running on trial since October 2022, the project has a production capacity of 140,000 barrels per day and is projected to produce nine million liters of high-octane gasoline and three million liters of white oil, in addition to other products.

Once operating at full capacity, the project is slated to be a major lift to the national economy and a boost to sustainable development in Iraq.

According to the former oil minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar, the refinery will help secure a huge portion of the domestic mark's needs for light products, bringing down imports by 60 percent.