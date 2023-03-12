Al-Sudani arrives in Basra

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani arrived in Basra on Sunday morning to inaugurate the Iraq Climate Conference, which will be held for two days with the participation of international, regional, and government representatives.

According to a statement by Al-Sudani's media office, the conference will address the impact of climate change in Iraq and ways to address it, in response to the requirements of the government program to find effective solutions to mitigate the effects of the climate change problem in Iraq, which is mainly manifested in water scarcity and increased desertification.