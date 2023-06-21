Al-Sudani approves entry of 1,029 Mosul displaced persons into Syria

Shafaq News / A deputy from the province of Nineveh revealed today that 1,029 individuals who had been displaced to Syria during the liberation operations of Mosul from the grip of ISIS have been granted permission to return, with the Prime Minister's approval.
Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, MP Naif Al-Shammari stated, "The Prime Minister has approved the entry of 1,029 individuals who had previously fled to villages and outskirts on the Syrian side near the Iraqi border during the military operation launched to liberate Nineveh from the control of the ISIS organization."
He further added, "Today, they have begun their entry through the Rabia border crossing after undergoing thorough security screening by the security and intelligence agencies."