Al-Sudani announces preparation of new draft for the Supreme Federal Court law project

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, announced today, Wednesday, that a committee previously formed to review the Federal Supreme Court Law has prepared a "new draft" of the bill, affirming his government's intention to engage with all political forces concerning the new draft of the law.

According to a statement from his media office, "In line with the ministerial approach of the government, which emphasizes the commitment to completing the construction and reinforcement of constitutional institutions, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani instructed his constitutional affairs advisor, Hassan al-Yasiri, to form a committee including representatives from the Presidential Office, the Council of State, and the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to review the draft of the High Federal Court Law, previously prepared by the government in 2015 and submitted to the Parliament, but has not yet been ratified."

The statement added that the committee has completed its work, preparing the draft of the project, and its chairman has conducted a series of discussions and negotiations regarding the fundamental principles included in it with relevant authorities, represented by the President, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Judicial Council, and the President of the High Federal Court.

The statement further expressed that "through the draft of the law project, the government aimed to reconsider some of the issues and texts that were subject to objections in previous parliamentary sessions, enhancing it both structurally and substantively, aiming to eliminate past controversies, affirming the government's support for the independence of the judiciary, and complying with the constitution, which grants the High Federal Court more authorities than it currently holds according to its current amended Law No. 30 of 2005."

The statement emphasized that "the government is committed to engaging with all national political forces regarding the new draft of the law project to ensure the completion of building constitutional institutions."

Furthermore, last Sunday, December 24, the Supreme Judicial Council approved the fundamental principles of the proposed amendment to the Federal Supreme Court Law, stating the approval of the basic principles of the project and a reconsideration of the included clauses for discussion in the next session.