Al-Sudani and bin Farhan discuss activating Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, on Thursday discussed activating the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council in a bid to prop up the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister al-Sudani held a meeting with Minister bin Farhan who arrived in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, this morning for talks on regional security and strategic ties.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, the premier discussed with his guest the bilateral ties and cooperation prospects between their respective countries.

The two officeholders attached importance to activating the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council and other joint committees.

"The ties the two countries share should be tangibly reflected as cooperation frameworks at all levels and domains," Prime Minister al-Sudani said.

The Saudi diplomat expressed his country's willingness to expand cooperation ventures in order to achieve economic integration and the interests of the people.