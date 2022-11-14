Al-Sudani and al-Mandalawi lay emphasis on swift drafting of a new budget law

Shafaq News/ The first deputy speaker of Iraq's parliament, Muhsen al-Mandalawi, headed a delegation from the "Independent Iraq" parliamentary bloc visiting the headquarters of the Iraqi government in Baghdad earlier today, Monday.

Al-Mandalawi, according to a readout issued by his bureau, met with Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-sudani and discussed a spectrum of issues of mutual interest.

"The meeting attached importance to the coordination between the legislative and executive authorities in order to enact laws that affect the economy and the citizens' lives, activating dysfunctional laws, and offering oversight bodies more authority to help prevent public money waste and end corruption," it said.

Al-Mandalawi and al-Sudani said that the budget bill should be drafted as soon as possible, stressing that the new administration should deploy competent candidates to run the state, uphold agriculture and industry, and work to attract investors to the public sector.