Al-Sudani and Rachid reiterate commitment to forming a strong government

Shafaq News/ Iraq's new President and Prime Minister-designate on Wednesday reiterated their commitment to forming a government that copes with the challenges facing the country and works for the best interest of the Iraqi people.

An official readout by the Iraqi presidency said that President Abdullatif Rachid convened with Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani Abdullatif Rachidin al-Salam (Peace) palace earlier today, Wednesday.

The meeting, according to the readout, touched upon the situation in the country and the incoming cabinet formation process.

Rashid and al-Sudani laid emphasis on unity and forming a government that copes with the challenges facing Iraq, offers the best services to the Iraqi people, and improves its living conditions.