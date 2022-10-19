سیاسة

rss

كوردســتانيات

أمـن

مجتـمع

أخرى

اقتصـاد

عربي ودولي

القسم الفيلي

ريـاضة

منوعـات

فيديو

تقارير وتحليلات

مقـالات

كل الاخبار

Al-Sudani and Rachid reiterate commitment to forming a strong government

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-19T14:05:52+0000
Al-Sudani and Rachid reiterate commitment to forming a strong government

Shafaq News/ Iraq's new President and Prime Minister-designate on Wednesday reiterated their commitment to forming a government that copes with the challenges facing the country and works for the best interest of the Iraqi people.

An official readout by the Iraqi presidency said that President Abdullatif Rachid convened with Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani Abdullatif Rachidin al-Salam (Peace) palace earlier today, Wednesday.

The meeting, according to the readout, touched upon the situation in the country and the incoming cabinet formation process.

Rashid and al-Sudani laid emphasis on unity and forming a government that copes with the challenges facing Iraq, offers the best services to the Iraqi people, and improves its living conditions.

related

Rashid gives the go-ahead for forming a new government

Date: 2022-10-13 16:21:50
Rashid gives the go-ahead for forming a new government

PUK congratulates Rashid on his election as new President

Date: 2022-10-13 18:18:33
PUK congratulates Rashid on his election as new President

U.S. welcomes election of new Iraqi President and PM

Date: 2022-10-14 05:42:15
U.S. welcomes election of new Iraqi President and PM

Jordanian King congratulates Iraq's President-elect in a phone call

Date: 2022-10-15 08:43:18
Jordanian King congratulates Iraq's President-elect in a phone call

New President outlines the objectives of his tenure as he assumes office

Date: 2022-10-17 10:38:42
New President outlines the objectives of his tenure as he assumes office

Sadrist officeholders will not work under al-Sudani's government: leading figure

Date: 2022-10-15 13:08:11
Sadrist officeholders will not work under al-Sudani's government: leading figure

Abdullatif Rashid elected as President of Iraq

Date: 2022-10-13 15:20:57
Abdullatif Rashid elected as President of Iraq