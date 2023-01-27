Al-Sudani and Macron sign strategic partnership agreement

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani, discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron several files of mutual interest on Thursday.

Al-Sudani met Macron, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, where they discussed bilateral relations between Baghdad and Paris, regional and international issues of mutual concern, and cooperation in vital sectors.

After the meeting, the two parties signed a strategic partnership agreement regarding economic and security, combating terrorism, cultural exchange, crisis management, combating economic and organized crime, protecting the environment, and promoting human rights.