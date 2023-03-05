Al-Sudani and El-Sisi discuss enhancing bilateral relations

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi discussed enhancing bilateral relations between their countries.

Al-Sudani met with El-Sisi today, Sunday, during his official visit to Cairo.

Additionally, both leaders exchanged perspectives on a range of regional and global issues of mutual concern, underscoring the importance of a collaborative approach to address shared challenges.

The Iraqi government released a statement emphasizing the fruitful discussion that took place during the meeting, in which they touched on the activation of joint committees aimed at strengthening the partnership between Iraq and Egypt.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to deepening the collaboration between the two countries and expressed his eagerness to take further steps towards cementing their cooperation.

In response, President El-Sisi expressed his admiration for Iraq's position and role in the region, stating Egypt's willingness to engage in constructive collaboration across a range of sectors.

The meeting concluded with both leaders expressing their mutual desire to advance the common interests of their countries and strengthen the fraternal bonds that unite them.