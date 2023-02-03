Al-Sudani and Biden: Iraq should be a stepping stone for attacks against neighbors

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani late on Friday spoke with US President Joe Biden over the phone and discussed the bilateral ties and cooperation prospects between their respective countries.

A readout by al-Sudani's bureau said that Biden reiterated his support for Iraq's sovereignty and stability and the strategic deal between the two countries.

The US president said his administration supports Prime Minister al-Sudani's vision for the prosperity of the Iraqi people's life.

Al-Sudani, according to the readout, thanked Biden for bolstering and developing the relation between Iraq and US, reiterating both countries' commitment to defeating ISIS.

Biden also welcomed the visit of Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister Fuad Hussein to Washington next week.

The two officeholders agreed that the entire region's stability is contingent upon the stability of Iraq, stressing that Iraq should not be used as a stepping stone to attack a neighboring country or the advisors of the Global Coalition.

Al-Sudani and Biden agreed to stay in touch in the next few months to enhance the firm ties, the readout continued.

Jordanian King Abdullah II joined the phone call later, and the three leaders agreed to establish projects to connect and integrate the region and sustain the fraternal ties between the people.