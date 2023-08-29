Al-Sudani and Al-Maliki discuss government priorities

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani discussed general topics and issues with the leader of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri Al-Maliki. The discussions centered around the progress in implementing the government program and its priorities in providing services.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani's office, the two sides also discussed the increasing pace of performance by the executive bodies within the framework of economic reforms, addressing service challenges, and meeting the citizens' demands across various sectors.

Furthermore, they discussed important draft laws and legislations submitted to the Parliament, as well as ways to expedite matters that impact the basic needs of citizens.