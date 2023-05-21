Al-Sudani and Al-Ameri discuss national issues

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with Hadi al-Amiri, the leader of the Fatah Coalition, on Sunday.

According to a statement from al-Sudani's office, the meeting focused on key national issues and the work paths of executive agencies in line with the government program, as well as progress in implementation steps.

The meeting also discussed the latest details of the federal budget bill presented to the House of Representatives and its adaptation for approval and the start of the implementation of service and developmental programs contained in the law that relate to citizens' needs and service and economic priorities.