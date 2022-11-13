Al-Sudani and Abdul-Mahdi: government should focus on improving the services, living conditions

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-13T20:20:40+0000

Shafaq News/ The government program of Iraq's new cabinet should focus on upscaling the level of services and improving the life quality of the Iraqi citizens, incumbent Prime Minister Mohammad Shiya al-Sudani and former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said in a meeting on Sunday. The meeting, according to a readout by al-Sudani's bureau, discussed a spectrum of issues relevant to Iraq's situation. The two prime ministers said that the government program should focus on bolstering the state's institutions, improving the living conditions of the Iraqi citizens, and upscaling the level of services.

