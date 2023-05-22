Al-Sudani, al-Maliki call for swift approval for the general budget

2023-05-22T16:20:15.000000Z

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and the State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki on Monday underscored the urgency of passing the budget to facilitate the implementation of the Iraqi government's program.

The media office of al-Sudani said in a press release that the two statesmen reviewed a range of domestic affairs, including recent political and security developments, reiterating their support for the government's executive actions in all domains.

The meeting, according to the press release, highlighted a shared commitment to fast-tracking the legislative processes required to ensure the provision of fundamental needs and the promotion of strategic sectors.

Related News

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English كوردى عربي
English كوردى عربي
Radio