Al-Sudani, al-Halboosi, Zeidan, and Barzani to attend the FIFA world cup final match in Doha

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani has arrived in the Qatari capital, Doha, to attend the final match of the FIFA world cup between France and Argentina, Qatar's state news agency reported on Sunday.

World leaders, politicians, diplomats, and royalty have arrived in Qatar to attend the FIFA world cup final match today.

The Kurdistan region's presidency announced earlier today that President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Doha at an invitation by Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to attend the match.

Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi arrived in Qatar late last month to attend the tournament.

Al-Halboosi was seen in the VIP lounge of the Khalifa International Stadium along with Chief Justice Faiq Zeidan during the third-place play-off match that saw Morocco lose to Croatia 2-1.