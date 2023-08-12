Al-Sudani affirms support for youth, announces initiatives on International Youth Day

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced on Saturday that the young individuals constitutes a significant 60% of the nation's populace. He reiterated his government's unwavering support for this dynamic segment of society.

This declaration was delivered as part of his address while chairing an exceptional session of the Cabinet on the International Youth Day, celebrated on August 12th.

Al-Sudani emphasized the substantial duty the state holds in nurturing the young population. He stressed the imperative of crafting comprehensive strategies and initiatives aimed at improving their conditions.

The Prime Minister highlighted the administration's steadfast dedication to enhancing the well-being of the youth, as evident in the ministerial agenda.

He directed efforts towards invigorating the private sector and other pivotal domains that generate abundant employment prospects for young individuals, ensuring their dignified livelihoods.

The session witnessed the active participation of distinguished young representatives from the recent National Youth Dialogue Conference convened in Baghdad. These delegates shared invaluable insights during the meeting, which also encompassed a thorough deliberation on 64 proposals addressing various youth-centric concerns.

These propositions emerged from a consensus among youth hailing from diverse Iraqi governorates, a culmination of the conference's outcomes. Their implementation is poised to bolster the youth's circumstances and foster optimal investment in this critical demographic. Additionally, novel suggestions were introduced by several ministers.

The Prime Minister instructed the formal endorsement of these proposals during the forthcoming regular Cabinet session slated for the ensuing Tuesday. This endorsement will come after meticulous scrutiny, accounting for the ministerial remarks meticulously documented in today's session.

Furthermore, the Cabinet made the decision to establish the Supreme Youth Council, to be chaired by the Prime Minister himself and assisted by the Minister of Youth and Sports. Council membership will encompass ministers of planning, finance, labor, education, higher education and scientific research, culture, the Youth Affairs Advisor to the Cabinet, the Coordination of Provincial Affairs, and a specialized civil society organization focused on youth affairs. The appointment of council members rests within the PM's discretion.