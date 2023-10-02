Al-Sudani advocates unified vision for al-Faw port, Development Road project

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani insisted on Monday that any agreement to operate al-Faw Port in the southern region must encompass the requirements for the development road project. This directive was issued during his leadership at the fourth meeting of the High Committee for implementing al-Faw Port and Development Road Project, as per an official statement from his office.

The statement outlined discussions held during the meeting regarding the vision presented by the Ministry of Oil and the General Company for Iraqi Ports for managing and operating the significant al-Faw Port. Al-Sudani stressed that the Faw Port project cannot be viewed in isolation from the development road project, emphasizing that both projects represent an integrated system pivotal for Iraq's economic future.

Al-Sudani underscored that any agreement or vision for operating the Faw Port, once completed, must carefully consider the operational requirements of the development road. He emphasized the crucial importance of adhering to predetermined timelines and the detailed plans for both major and secondary projects.

The meeting witnessed the presentation of observations regarding the optimal management approach for the port by the Ministry of Transportation. These observations were endorsed by the High Committee for project implementation, gaining their approval according to the statement issued by the Prime Minister's media office. This meticulous approach highlights the government's commitment to ensuring the seamless integration and successful implementation of key infrastructure projects in Iraq.