Al-Sudani addresses the public for the first time since his nomination for premiership

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-20T16:34:29+0000
Al-Sudani addresses the public for the first time since his nomination for premiership

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework's candidate for the premiership of Iraq, Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani, said he met with Iraqi lawmakers at their invitation to exchange views on the next government's program.

"I responded to a parliamentary invitation, from different blocs, to exchange views and proposals over the government's approach and the form of the relationship between the parliament and the upcoming cabinet," al-Sudani said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Al-Sudani's statement today is the first since his nomination for the position of Iraq's prime minister on July 25.

"The meeting touched upon vital issues, related to services and sustenance, facing the Iraqis and the economy's invigoration," he added.

