Al Sudani acknowledges political ties with regional states

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani stated on Friday that some political factions have ties to regional countries dating back to before the 2003 regime change. He made these remarks during a dialogue session at the US Council on Foreign Relations during his visit to New York.

Al Sudani added, "We went through a painful experience in confronting terrorism, starting with Al-Qaeda and culminating with ISIS. However, after defeating ISIS, we experienced a fresh start in Iraq." He pointed out that "the battle against ISIS united Iraqis of all sects and components, enabling us to move beyond sectarian, nationalist, and ethnic discourse that affected stability."

He emphasized that "competition in the political process is now conducted according to constitutional mechanisms, with some parties resorting to the Federal Court or participating in elections. This is a healthy sign of political stability." He further added, "Our constitution provides the necessary mechanisms for amendments, and it is available and possible for those who wish to amend it following constitutional procedures."

Addressing concerns of certain components about returning to a presidential system, Al Sudani commented, "We do not deny the existence of relations between some political factions and regional countries, some of which date back to the pre-regime change period or later support for the political process."

Regarding foreign intervention, Al Sudani stated, "We do not accept any external party to be a party to changing the political process." He noted, "We went through a challenging period after the 2021 elections, but everyone adhered to constitutional procedures, and we reached a political agreement to form the government, which is a sign of maturity in the political process."

He stressed the importance of "distinguishing between positive relations with neighboring countries and negative relations that lead to interference. Any violation or aggression against Iraq is rejected from any party."

He added, "All countries, including the US, if they wish to establish relations with Iraq, must respect the country's sovereignty and the will of its people." He also emphasized that "Iraq is a country of diverse components that has enjoyed peaceful coexistence for many years, and any attempt to disrupt its social fabric will not lead to stability."

Furthermore, he pointed out that "addressing the economic reality is one of the important challenges, which requires diversifying the economy and not relying on economic mono-culture. The needs of Iraqis are increasing with population growth, and oil revenues alone cannot cover them."

Al Sudani articulated several key points in his address. He outlined a vision for economic reform, highlighting their commitment to redirecting underutilized resources into pivotal sectors such as agriculture, industry, trade, and tourism.

He emphasized the transformative potential of projects like the Development Road and the Fao Port, foreseeing a diversified economic landscape for Iraq. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of harnessing associated gas to address environmental challenges and the signing of agreements to generate up to 2500 megawatts of electricity from solar energy.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the emergence of new political parties participating in forthcoming elections. He also addressed the significant issue of the "Theft of the Century," involving high-ranking officials from the previous government and their pursuit through international cooperation.

Al Sudani highlighted Iraq's sovereign decision-making, independent of external influences, and expressed concerns about Syria's stability, given the presence of terrorist groups and foreign involvement.

He recognized the challenge of drug trafficking from Syria affecting Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf nations.

Iraq's rich tourism potential, with increased interest following the Pope's visit, was noted, with the tourism sector as a government priority.

Al Sudani assured American companies of a secure investment environment in Iraq. He clarified the resolved financial and legal issues between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), emphasizing the latter's role in Iraq's political process and beneficial involvement in economic projects.

The Prime Minister unveiled a groundbreaking strategic water management project to optimize water use, addressing Iraq's existential water crisis and ongoing diplomatic efforts with neighboring countries.

Furthermore, he mentioned a desalination project to provide water to Basra and other southern governorates.