Al-Sudani, Zaidan discuss efforts to combat currency manipulation

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and the President of the Iraqi Judiciary Council, Faiq Zaidan, discussed on Sunday the judiciary's efforts to hold accountable those manipulating and speculating with hard currency.

According to a statement, the meeting addressed various files and judicial measures taken to uphold the rule of law and enhance security and stability in the country.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening the efforts of the Iraqi judiciary in holding accountable those manipulating the people's livelihood and speculating with foreign currency. The goal is to disrupt the market, impact the citizens' living conditions, and create challenges for government plans aimed at achieving economic and financial reforms.