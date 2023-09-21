Al-Sudani, U.S. Envoy McGurk discuss investment opportunities

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, underscored the open investment landscape in Iraq for American corporations to engage in the nation's reform and infrastructure revitalization plans.

In a meeting with the U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, the latter expressed his country's support for the Sudanese government's initiatives.

A statement issued by al-Sudani's office said that the meeting encompassed comprehensive discussions regarding the Iraq-U.S. bilateral relations, seeking avenues to bolster and broaden them across various fronts and domains, all geared towards serving the interests of both friendly nations.

The statement quoted Prime Minister Al-Sudani reiterating Iraq's commitment to advancing strategic ties with the United States, rooted in mutual interests and constructive economic partnership. He expounded that the Iraqi investment arena is fully receptive to the contributions of American enterprises in the realm of reform and the reconstruction of Iraq's infrastructure.

Furthermore, he echoed the readiness of Iraqi security forces, their enhanced performance levels, and their well-coordinated formations across various branches. He emphasized their success in relentlessly pursuing the remnants of the terrorist organization, ISIS.

In response, McGurk, as per the statement, reiterated his country's support for the reform endeavors undertaken by the Iraqi government. He affirmed the continued provision of guidance and training to Iraqi forces in their battle against ISIS. McGurk renewed the U.S. administration's commitment to the Strategic Framework Agreement and its support for the government's reforms in economic domains, infrastructure reconstruction, and anti-corruption measures.