Al-Sudani: Supporting Alawiyah treasury will preserve 1000-years old books

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani affirmed today, Thursday, the designated support for the Alawiyah (referendum to Imam Ali) Treasury, comprising books, manuscripts, and historical documents, both financially and in preserving rare manuscripts, some of which date back over a thousand years.

The media office of the Prime Minister, in a statement, mentioned, "Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received today the delegation from the Holy Alawi Shrine and was briefed on the latest outcomes of the initiative to support the preservation of manuscripts, documents, and rare items, where he personally stamped several of these rare manuscripts."

According to the statement, Al-Sudani emphasized, "the support allocated to enrich the Alawiyah Treasury with valuable books, manuscripts, and historical documents, along with the financial support allocated by the government, stems from the belief in the importance of heritage, knowledge, and the preservation of rare manuscripts, some of which are over a thousand years old, to facilitate scientific and historical research and maintain the valuable intellectual heritage they represent."

"Alwaiyah Shrine delegation expressed their appreciation during the meeting for the initiative of support directed by Prime Minister Al-Sudani, resulting in the acquisition of 2775 manuscripts, bringing the total number of preserved manuscripts in the Alawiyah Treasury to 6582, while the preserved historical documents reached 2444."