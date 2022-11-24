Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-24T16:36:33+0000
Al-Sudani, Putin discuss files of common interest

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani informed Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Iraq is keen to maintain strong ties with Russia in various fields.

The media office of the Prime Minister said in a statement that al-Sudani received a phone call from Putin and discussed with him bilateral relations, ways to enhance them, as well as several regional and international files of common concern.

According to the statement, al-Sudani expressed his government's keenness to maintain relations with Russia in various fields.

For his part, the Russian President congratulated the Prime Minister on forming the new government, and affirmed Moscow's keenness to enhance the relationship with Iraq.

