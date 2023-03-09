Al-Sudani, Moroccan MoJ discuss cooperation in judicial field

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, discussed with Abdelatif Wahbi, the Prime Minister of Arab Justice Council and Minister of Justice in Morocco, cooperation between Baghdad and Rabat.

Al-Sudani received Wahbi in Baghdad today, a statement by the premiership office said.

The meeting discussed, according to the statement, bilateral relations between Morocco and Iraq, as well as preparations for the 39th session of Arab Justice Ministers in Baghdad.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between their countries in the legal and judicial fields, praising the Moroccan experience in automating and simplifying judicial procedures, and the potential for implementing joint programs in training and exchanging information in the security field.

The Moroccan Minister conveyed the greetings of the Moroccan King, Mohammed VI, and expressed the desire of the Moroccan government to deepen and activate relations between the two countries.