Al-Sudani Meets with Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed S. Al-Sudani, met this evening with the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, on the sidelines of the Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they discussed mechanisms for activating the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council and implementing agreements and memorandums of understanding between the two sides.

Mr. Al-Sudani highlighted the importance of the Arab-China Summit in achieving economic integration in a way that serves the interests of the people of the region. His Excellency also expressed readiness to develop bilateral relations, especially in the field of economy and investment.

For his part, the Saudi Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom's willingness to strengthen relations with Iraq and enhance cooperation in various fields.