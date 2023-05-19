Al-Sudani Meets Lebanese counterpart on sidelines of 32nd Arab Summit

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with his Lebanese counterpart, Najib Mikati, in the city of Jeddah on the sidelines of the 32nd Arab Summit hosted by Saudi Arabia.

A statement issued today by Al-Sudani's media office mentioned that the meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Iraq and Lebanon and develop partnership in various fields, serving the interests of both nations.

The statement indicated that during the meeting, Mikati expressed Lebanon's gratitude, both government and people, for Iraq's supportive stance and continued fuel assistance to the Lebanese people. He highlighted that Iraq stands today at the forefront of Arab nations supporting Lebanon to overcome its circumstances and bolster its stability.

The statement quoted Al-Sudani as saying that Iraq's supportive stance to help its brother nation Lebanon overcome its economic conditions stems from the deep-rooted duty of fraternity between the two countries. He affirmed Iraq's support for Lebanon's stability in overcoming difficulties and challenges.