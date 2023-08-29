Al-Sudani, Macron discuss strengthening bilateral relations

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, received a phone call on Tuesday evening from French President Emmanuel Macron. During the conversation, both leaders deliberated on enhancing bilateral ties and implementing the terms of the strategic partnership agreement signed between the two countries.

According to a statement from Sudani's office, the call also encompassed discussions about elevating relations in economic, cultural, security, and military domains. Notably, the conversation touched on the subject of the recent approval by the Cabinet to procure radar systems from the French company Thales.

In the course of the call, Prime Minister Sudani extended his condolences to President Macron for the loss of a French soldier who participated in an Iraqi operation against the terrorist organization ISIS. The operation involved French military advisors.

The call also covered preparations for the Baghdad 2023 Economic Integration and Regional Cooperation Conference, as well as the upcoming official visit of President Macron to the capital, Baghdad. Furthermore, the two leaders exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.

This conversation comes just hours after the French presidency announced the death of a French special forces soldier in an anti-terrorism operation in Iraq on Monday.