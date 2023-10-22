Al-Sudani, Macron call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire, the opening of humanitarian corridors for aid delivery to the besieged residents of Gaza, and concerted action to prevent further escalation.

The Iraqi Prime Minister's office, in a statement, confirmed that Al-Sudani received a phone call from President Macron, focusing on the rapid developments in the region and the grave incidents unfolding in the occupied Palestinian territories due to the continued assaults by Zionist occupation authorities on civilians in the Gaza Strip. The conversation underscored the importance of ongoing efforts to find swift resolutions to the ongoing crisis.

Both leaders highlighted the serious repercussions of the ongoing events on regional and international peace and security. They agreed to continue communication and joint efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire, contain the conflict, and work towards comprehensive and just solutions.

Al-Sudani stressed that the crisis did not begin on October 7th of this year but is deeply rooted, spanning decades of non-compliance with international laws and legitimacy by the occupation authorities. These authorities have subjected an entire population to unjust imprisonment, creating a profound sense of oppression and injustice within Palestine and beyond.

President Macron emphasized the necessity of serious action to prevent the conflict from spreading and shield civilians from the consequences of further escalation.

Both leaders agreed on the imperative to secure an immediate ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors for aid delivery to the besieged residents of Gaza, prevent further escalation, and halt the humanitarian suffering in Gaza.