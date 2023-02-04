Al-Sudani: Iraq spends $3 billion dollars on imported medications

Shafaq News/ Iraq spends nearly three billion dollars on imported medications, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani said on Saturday, calling for developing the pharmaceutical industry in the country.

Al-Sudani's remarks came during a meeting with the Iraqi association of drug manufactureirs today. The meeting was attended by the ministers of industry and health, director generals, and advisors in both ministries.

According to a readout by al-Sudani's bureau, the meeting discussed the country's pharmaceutical policy, development prospects, and nationalization plans.

Al-Sudani said that healthcare is a priority for his cabinet, calling for reorganizing the haphazard importation of medications to achieve national security.

"Iraq spends three billion dollars on importing medications; most of which are not tested," he said, "Iraq only produces 10%."

"Iraq's private sector produces more than 250 types of medications in cooperation with foreign firms within six months to year. The government will provide facilities to importing primary material," he concluded.